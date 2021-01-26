Riggers and Recon Marines jump over Ie Shima

A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) lands at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2021. The MRF conducted high-altitude jumps and dropped joint precision air drop systems to maintain readiness for future exercises and operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Rowe)

