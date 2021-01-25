Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Leaders Share Tips for Enjoying Time-Off Responsibly [Image 2 of 2]

    III MEF Leaders Share Tips for Enjoying Time-Off Responsibly

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Liam Williams, the company 1st Sgt. with Headquarters Support Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, shares advice to prevent alcohol-related incidents on Camp Courtney Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2020. III Marine Expeditionary Force is committed to providing all its Marines, sailors, and families the information needed to prevent alcohol-related incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 01:34
    Photo ID: 6506371
    VIRIN: 210125-M-XF490-1001
    Resolution: 5163x3442
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    III MEF

