U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Liam Williams, the company 1st Sgt. with Headquarters Support Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, shares advice to prevent alcohol-related incidents on Camp Courtney Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2020. III Marine Expeditionary Force is committed to providing all its Marines, sailors, and families the information needed to prevent alcohol-related incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6506371
|VIRIN:
|210125-M-XF490-1001
|Resolution:
|5163x3442
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III MEF Leaders Share Tips for Enjoying Time-Off Responsibly [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
III MEF Leaders Share Tips for Enjoying Time-Off Responsibly
