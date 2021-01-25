U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Jorge Delosrios, the G-1 chief with III Marine Expeditionary Force, shares advice to prevent alcohol-related incidents on Camp Courtney Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2020. III Marine Expeditionary Force is committed to providing all its Marines, sailors, and families the information needed to prevent alcohol-related incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 01:38 Photo ID: 6506370 VIRIN: 210125-M-XF490-1002 Resolution: 5289x3526 Size: 8.53 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF Leaders Share Tips for Enjoying Time-Off Responsibly [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.