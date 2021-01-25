Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Leaders Share Tips for Enjoying Time-Off Responsibly [Image 1 of 2]

    III MEF Leaders Share Tips for Enjoying Time-Off Responsibly

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Jorge Delosrios, the G-1 chief with III Marine Expeditionary Force, shares advice to prevent alcohol-related incidents on Camp Courtney Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2020. III Marine Expeditionary Force is committed to providing all its Marines, sailors, and families the information needed to prevent alcohol-related incidents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    This work, III MEF Leaders Share Tips for Enjoying Time-Off Responsibly [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF Leaders Share Tips for Enjoying Time-Off Responsibly

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    III MEF

