Navigating Foreign Waters

190720-N-ZZ999-001 Key West, FL (July 20, 2019) A crane lifts the first Advanced Scalable Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (ASAP) system prototype onto USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1) during an Office of Naval Research fleet experiment. A Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) team developed and tested the ASAP system in partnership with Sweden as part of an effort to create a low-size, weight, and power — and cost (SWaP–C) positioning, navigation and timing solution which can meet the requirements of resource-constrained platforms. Contributed photo.

