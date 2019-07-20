Navigating Foreign Waters

190720-N-ZZ999-001 Key West, FL (July 20, 2019) A crane lifts the first Advanced Scalable Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (ASAP) system prototype onto USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1) during an Office of Naval Research fleet experiment. A Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) team developed and tested the ASAP system in partnership with Sweden as part of an effort to create a low-size, weight, and power — and cost (SWaP–C) positioning, navigation and timing solution which can meet the requirements of resource-constrained platforms. Contributed photo.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 22:49
|Photo ID:
|6506332
|VIRIN:
|190720-N-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|3264x1836
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
