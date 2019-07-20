Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navigating Foreign Waters [Image 2 of 2]

    Navigating Foreign Waters

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    190720-N-ZZ999-001 Key West, FL (July 20, 2019) A crane lifts the first Advanced Scalable Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (ASAP) system prototype onto USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1) during an Office of Naval Research fleet experiment. A Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) team developed and tested the ASAP system in partnership with Sweden as part of an effort to create a low-size, weight, and power — and cost (SWaP–C) positioning, navigation and timing solution which can meet the requirements of resource-constrained platforms. Contributed photo.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2019
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 22:49
    Photo ID: 6506332
    VIRIN: 190720-N-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 3264x1836
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    navigation
    GPS
    PNT
    NIWC Pacific
    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific
    foreign partnership

