    Navigating Foreign Waters [Image 1 of 2]

    Navigating Foreign Waters

    STOCKHOLM, AB, SWEDEN

    07.26.2015

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    190327-N-ZZ999-001 Stockholm, Sweden (March 27, 2019) Swedish combat boat CB90 is underway. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) teamed with the CB90 crew to test a prototype of the Advanced Scalable Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (ASAP) system. The NIWC Pacific Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) team developed and tested the ASAP system in partnership with Sweden as part of an effort to create a low-size, weight, and power — and cost (SWaP–C) PNT solution which can meet the requirements of resource-constrained platforms. Contributed photo.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2015
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 22:48
    Photo ID: 6506331
    VIRIN: 190327-N-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: STOCKHOLM, AB, SE 
    navigation
    GPS
    PNT
    NIWC Pacific
    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific
    foreign partnership

