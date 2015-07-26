190327-N-ZZ999-001 Stockholm, Sweden (March 27, 2019) Swedish combat boat CB90 is underway. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) teamed with the CB90 crew to test a prototype of the Advanced Scalable Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (ASAP) system. The NIWC Pacific Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) team developed and tested the ASAP system in partnership with Sweden as part of an effort to create a low-size, weight, and power — and cost (SWaP–C) PNT solution which can meet the requirements of resource-constrained platforms. Contributed photo.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2015
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 22:48
|Photo ID:
|6506331
|VIRIN:
|190327-N-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|STOCKHOLM, AB, SE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navigating Foreign Waters [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT