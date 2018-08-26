U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Families of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) meet for a Strong Bonds training event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Aug. 25-26, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 22:34
|Photo ID:
|6506301
|VIRIN:
|141212-A-IO181-197
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|293.6 KB
|Location:
|MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strong Bonds policy changes strengthen USACAPOC(A) Families [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. Sean Delpech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strong Bonds policy changes strengthen USACAPOC(A) Families
LEAVE A COMMENT