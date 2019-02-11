United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Unit Ministry Team and Strong Bonds Program administrators, Deputy Command Chaplain Joshua A. Cox (left), and Master Religious Affairs Noncommissioned officer, Master Sgt. Fred J. Cohen, don parachutes in preparation for an Airborne operation from a CASA-212 aircraft at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, November 2, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 22:34
|Photo ID:
|6506330
|VIRIN:
|141212-A-IO181-200
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|943.6 KB
|Location:
|MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strong Bonds policy changes strengthen USACAPOC(A) Families [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strong Bonds policy changes strengthen USACAPOC(A) Families
