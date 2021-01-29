Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Germantown Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (January 29, 2021) Chief Culinary Specialist Vladimir Cruz, from Miami, assigned to USS Germantown (LSD 42), is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his family during a chief pinning ceremony at India 6 pier adjacent to Germantown. Germantown, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/ Released)

