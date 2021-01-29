USS Germantown Chief Pinning Ceremony

SASEBO, Japan (January 29, 2021) Chief Electronic Technician Robert Bertoni, from Boston, assigned to USS Germantown (LSD 42) receives his combination cover from Chief Navy Counselor Richard Effah during a chief pinning ceremony at India 6 pier adjacent to Germantown. Germantown, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/ Released)

