    PTPI-Korea President meets with USAG Humphreys Command [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the commander of United States Army Garrison Humphreys, is gifted a coin featuring a portrait of President Dwight Eisenhower by Dr. Kim, Jin Soo, the National President of People to People International-Korea, during a meeting celebrating the friendship and cooperation between PTPI and Humphreys, Feb. 2. The PTPI was originally formed by Eisenhower originally formed the PTPI in 1956 to promote "peace through understanding", and has evolved into an international group. Humphreys and the PTPI coordinate together to promote friendship, understanding and develop ways in which to fortify the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    PTPI-Korea President meets with USAG Humphreys Command
    Korea
    Friendship
    Community
    Partnership
    Humphreys
    PTPI

