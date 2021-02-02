CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the commander of United States Army Garrison Humphreys, is gifted a coin featuring a portrait of President Dwight Eisenhower by Dr. Kim, Jin Soo, the National President of People to People International-Korea, during a meeting celebrating the friendship and cooperation between PTPI and Humphreys, Feb. 2. The PTPI was originally formed by Eisenhower originally formed the PTPI in 1956 to promote "peace through understanding", and has evolved into an international group. Humphreys and the PTPI coordinate together to promote friendship, understanding and develop ways in which to fortify the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 20:22 Photo ID: 6506240 VIRIN: 210202-A-QF685-344 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.59 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Hometown: SCHOOLCRAFT, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PTPI-Korea President meets with USAG Humphreys Command [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.