PTPI-Korea President meets with USAG Humphreys Command

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the United States Army Garrison Humphreys commander, receives a plaque of appreciation for Dr. Kim, Jin Soo, the National President of People to People International-Korea, Feb 2, celebrating the friendship between the United States and the Republic of Korea. PTPI promotes friendship and understanding through humanitarian work, cultural exchange and global education, providing unique opportunities for strengthening relationships in the Humphreys area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

