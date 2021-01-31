U.S. Army Spc. Reynaldo Garza, with 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, Indiana National Guard, based in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, stands guard near the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 19:56 Photo ID: 6506238 VIRIN: 210131-Z-SD031-1002 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 6.27 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: ANGOLA, IN, US Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Responds in Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.