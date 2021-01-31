U.S. Army Spc. Reynaldo Garza, with 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, Indiana National Guard, based in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, stands guard near the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 19:56
|Photo ID:
|6506238
|VIRIN:
|210131-Z-SD031-1002
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|ANGOLA, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
This work, National Guard Responds in Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
