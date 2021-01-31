Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard Responds in Capitol [Image 3 of 3]

    National Guard Responds in Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Reynaldo Garza, with 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, Indiana National Guard, based in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, stands guard near the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 19:56
    Photo ID: 6506238
    VIRIN: 210131-Z-SD031-1002
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: ANGOLA, IN, US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Responds in Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Responds in Capitol
    National Guard Responds in US Capitol
    National Guard Responds in Capitol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Capitol Response
    Inauguration Support 2021
    293rd IN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT