National Guard Responds in US Capitol

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll, adjutant general of the Massachusetts National Guard and commander of Task Force Capitol Response, left, meets with Deputy Chief Jeffrey J. Pickett, U.S. Capitol Police, center, together with Col. Chris McKinney, 177th Military Police Brigade commander and commander of Task Force Independence, right, at the Capitol Police headquarters in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. Portions of this photo have been blurred for security purposes. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

Date Taken: 01.31.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US by CPT Joe Legros