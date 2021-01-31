Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Responds in US Capitol [Image 2 of 3]

    National Guard Responds in US Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll, adjutant general of the Massachusetts National Guard and commander of Task Force Capitol Response, left, meets with Deputy Chief Jeffrey J. Pickett, U.S. Capitol Police, center, together with Col. Chris McKinney, 177th Military Police Brigade commander and commander of Task Force Independence, right, at the Capitol Police headquarters in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. Portions of this photo have been blurred for security purposes. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 19:56
    Photo ID: 6506231
    VIRIN: 210131-Z-SD031-2002
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Responds in US Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP Bde
    US Capitol Police
    Capitol Response

