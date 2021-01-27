Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Squadron 221st Cavalry return from DC mission [Image 4 of 5]

    1st Squadron 221st Cavalry return from DC mission

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Soldiers from the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry exit the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Jan. 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over 200 Nevada Guard Soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C. to assist federal law enforcement for the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 19:51
    Photo ID: 6506236
    VIRIN: 210126-Z-ZF206-254
    Resolution: 2138x1918
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry return from DC mission [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Presidential Inauguration
    Nevada Air National Guard
    Nevada Army National Guard

