1st Squadron 221st Cavalry return from DC mission

A C-130 with the 152nd Airlift Wing lands at Nellis Air Force Base returning Soldiers from the 1st Squadron 221st Cavalry, Jan. 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Over 200 Nevada Guard Soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C. to assist federal law enforcement for the Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.

