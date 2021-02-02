2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment changes command from Lt. Col Daniel Von Benken to Lt. Col. Russell Cummings

U.S. Army soldier Lt. Col. Daniel Von Benken, outgoing commander of 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, salutes the colors as the national anthem plays during a change of command ceremony on North Fort Lewis, Wash., Feb. 2, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Dean Johnson)
