2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment changes command from Lt. Col Daniel Von Benken to Lt. Col. Russell Cummings

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, present the colors to their incoming commander, Lt. Col. Russell Cummings, during a change of command ceremony on North Fort Lewis, Wash., Feb. 2, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Dean Johnson)

