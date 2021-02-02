Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment changes command from Lt. Col Daniel Von Benken to Lt. Col. Russell Cummings [Image 4 of 4]

    2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment changes command from Lt. Col Daniel Von Benken to Lt. Col. Russell Cummings

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, present the colors to their incoming commander, Lt. Col. Russell Cummings, during a change of command ceremony on North Fort Lewis, Wash., Feb. 2, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 19:41
    Photo ID: 6506230
    VIRIN: 210202-A-BY519-1143
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    This work, 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment changes command from Lt. Col Daniel Von Benken to Lt. Col. Russell Cummings [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    salute
    colors
    change of command
    lancer

