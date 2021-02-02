Maj. Maria Valdez, a Family Medicine Physician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph in recognition of National Women Physicians Day at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 2, 2021. National Women Physicians Day marks the birthday of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States in 1849. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

