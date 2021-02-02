Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Women Physicians Day [Image 2 of 3]

    National Women Physicians Day

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Maria Valdez, a Family Medicine Physician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph in recognition of National Women Physicians Day at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 2, 2021. National Women Physicians Day marks the birthday of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States in 1849. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 19:00
    Photo ID: 6506148
    VIRIN: 210202-A-UQ561-864
    Resolution: 5668x3779
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Family Medicine

    TAGS

    4ID
    FORSCOM
    People First
    Family Medicine Physician
    Operation People First
    National Women Physicians Day

