U.S. Army Private 1st Class Robert McKay, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, learns how to use an anti-drone device during Northern Strike 21-1/”Winter Strike 21” at Camp Grayling, Michigan Jan. 27, 2021. The National All-Domain Warfighting Center in northern Michigan offers defense industry partners a location to test and implement their technology. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6505735
|VIRIN:
|210125-Z-ZH169-1100
|Resolution:
|5532x3960
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Industry day hosted at Winter Strike 21 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Industry day hosted at Winter Strike 21
