Industry day hosted at Winter Strike 21

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of Michigan’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, listens to a presentation during a Northern Strike 21-1/”Winter Strike 21” industry day at Camp Grayling, Michigan Jan. 27, 2021. The industry day featured various members of Michigan National Guard leadership, military research and testing organizations, and 12 industry partners all with ties to Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

