    Industry day hosted at Winter Strike 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    Industry day hosted at Winter Strike 21

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of Michigan’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, listens to a presentation during a Northern Strike 21-1/”Winter Strike 21” industry day at Camp Grayling, Michigan Jan. 27, 2021. The industry day featured various members of Michigan National Guard leadership, military research and testing organizations, and 12 industry partners all with ties to Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6505736
    VIRIN: 210127-Z-ZH169-1005
    Resolution: 5123x3660
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Industry day hosted at Winter Strike 21 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Industry
    Innovation
    Northern Strike
    Winter Strike 21
    Northern Strike 21-1

