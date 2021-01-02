Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM commander visits Tampa International Airport’s military art display [Image 3 of 3]

    CENTCOM commander visits Tampa International Airport’s military art display

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Roderick Jacquote 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, left, and Joe Lopano, right, the Chief Executive Officer of Tampa International Airport view a portion of the “MacDill Air Force Base at Home and Abroad” art display at Tampa International Airport, Fl., Feb. 1, 2021. The new exhibit is a collection of commissioned artwork and photos depicting the various branches of the military and the lives of those who serve in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Roderick Jacquote)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:04
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, CENTCOM commander visits Tampa International Airport’s military art display [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Roderick Jacquote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McKenzie
    CENTCOM
    Community Relations
    Public Outreach
    military service art programs

