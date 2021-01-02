CENTCOM commander visits Tampa International Airport’s military art display

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, right, and Joe Lopano, left, the Chief Executive Officer of Tampa International Airport view a portion of the “MacDill Air Force Base at Home and Abroad” art display at Tampa International Airport, Fl., Feb. 1, 2021. The new exhibit is a collection of commissioned artwork and photos depicting the various branches of the military and the lives of those who serve in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Roderick Jacquote)

