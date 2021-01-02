U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, right, and Joe Lopano, left, the Chief Executive Officer of Tampa International Airport view a portion of the “MacDill Air Force Base at Home and Abroad” art display at Tampa International Airport, Fl., Feb. 1, 2021. The new exhibit is a collection of commissioned artwork and photos depicting the various branches of the military and the lives of those who serve in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Roderick Jacquote)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 14:03
|Photo ID:
|6505596
|VIRIN:
|210201-M-RX597-0076
|Resolution:
|2401x1729
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CENTCOM commander visits Tampa International Airport’s military art display [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Roderick Jacquote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
