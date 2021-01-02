Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV [Image 2 of 12]

    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations scan all vehicles and shipments entering Raymond James Stadium prior to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., February 1, 2021. OFO uses non-intrusive inspections to verify that no illicit items enter the stadium. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6505295
    VIRIN: 210201-H-AT513-202
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Support to Super Bowl LV [Image 12 of 12], by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV
    CBP Support to Super Bowl LV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tampa
    CBP Photo by Jerry Glaser
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    cbpsblv
    Super Bowl LV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT