CBP Support to Super Bowl LV

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations scan all vehicles and shipments entering Raymond James Stadium prior to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., February 1, 2021. OFO uses non-intrusive inspections to verify that no illicit items enter the stadium. CBP photo by Jerry Glaser.

