Midshipman Johnson Funeral

A midshipman from 29th Company salutes the niche of Midshipman 1st Class John M. Johnson after his committal service and inurnment at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium. The Naval Academy honored the life of Johnson, from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with a funeral and committal service with military honors. Johnson died Dec. 15, 2020, in a drowning accident that occurred while on leave from the U.S. Naval Academy. Johnson is survived by his parents, Kim and John, and his four younger brothers, Vance, Paul, Franklin, and Teddy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released).

