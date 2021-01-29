Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midshipman Johnson Funeral [Image 2 of 4]

    Midshipman Johnson Funeral

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke 

    United States Naval Academy

    The U.S. Naval Academy honored the life of Midshipman 1st Class John M. Johnson, from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with a funeral and committal service with military honors. Johnson died Dec. 15, 2020, in a drowning accident that occurred while on leave from the U.S. Naval Academy. Johnson is survived by his parents, Kim and John, and his four younger brothers, Vance, Paul, Franklin, and Teddy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:48
    Photo ID: 6505265
    VIRIN: 210129-N-OI810-0333
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipman Johnson Funeral [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Nathan Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    United States Naval Academy

