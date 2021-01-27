U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 601st Rigger Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an air assault from a CH-47 Chinook from 6-101 GSAB, 101CAB, Illesheim, Germany, during the Company Mission Essential Training at Monte Romano training area, Italy, Jan. 27, 2021, (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:39 Photo ID: 6505252 VIRIN: 210127-A-II094-029 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.17 MB Location: MONTE ROMANO, ITALY, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise 173rd BSB CO MET [Image 17 of 17], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.