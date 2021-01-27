Exercise 173rd BSB CO MET

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 601st Rigger Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an air assault from a CH-47 Chinook from 6-101 GSAB, 101CAB, Illesheim, Germany, during the Company Mission Essential Training at Monte Romano training area, Italy, Jan. 27, 2021, (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
