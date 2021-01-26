Exercise 173rd BSB CO MET

A U.S. Army paratrooper 173rd assigned to 601st Rigger Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, during the Company Mission Essential Training at Monte Romano training area, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021, (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|01.26.2021
|02.02.2021 09:39
|6505253
|210126-A-II094-028
|8256x5504
|32.06 MB
|MONTE ROMANO, ITALY, IT
|2
|5
