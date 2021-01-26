Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise 173rd BSB CO MET

    Exercise 173rd BSB CO MET

    MONTE ROMANO, ITALY, ITALY

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army paratrooper 173rd assigned to 601st Rigger Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, during the Company Mission Essential Training at Monte Romano training area, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021, (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6505253
    VIRIN: 210126-A-II094-028
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 32.06 MB
    Location: MONTE ROMANO, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise 173rd BSB CO MET [Image 17 of 17], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Europe
    COMET
    7th Army Training Command
    CO MET
    Exercise 173rd BSB CO MET
    CompanyMissionEssential Training

