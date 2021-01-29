Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210129-N-AZ866-0490 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Air Traffic Controller Daniel Ferdinand salutes as he passes the sideboys during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 29, 2021. Ferdinand, a native of New Brunswick, N.J., has been in the Navy for 14 years and at NSA Souda Bay for a year and a half. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony

    TAGS

    chief pinning ceremony
    Greece
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Chief
    NSA Souda Bay

