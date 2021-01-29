210129-N-AZ866-0490 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Air Traffic Controller Daniel Ferdinand salutes as he passes the sideboys during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 29, 2021. Ferdinand, a native of New Brunswick, N.J., has been in the Navy for 14 years and at NSA Souda Bay for a year and a half. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 07:57 Photo ID: 6505103 VIRIN: 210129-N-AZ866-0490 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 2.66 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.