Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony

Chief Air Traffic Controller Daniel Ferdinand, a native of New Brunswick, N.J., has been in the Navy for 14 years and at NSA Souda Bay for a year and a half.



Ferdinand is the Air Operations Department training chief, keeping track of his Sailors' training, making sure they are conducting on-the-job training properly and that they are receiving their air operations qualifications.



Ferdinand said his Sailors have helped him become a Navy chief, and that "now it is my turn to give them the resources that they need to replace me one day."



Ferdinand said he will make certain his Sailors, "understand what they are here for and that they are recognized for the good work that they do.”

