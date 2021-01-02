Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210201-N-DB724-1009 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct a firefighting exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 04:34
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Damage
    Control
    Sailors
    Firefighting
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea

