    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors and Marines participate in training.

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors and Marines participate in training.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2021) Sgt. Michael Applegate, from El Paso, Texas, gives Sailors and Marines training on Helicopter Expedient Refueling Systems aboard forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

    Stability
    Capability
    Readiness
    ForgedByTheSea
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

