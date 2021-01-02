PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2021) Sgt. Michael Applegate, from El Paso, Texas, gives Sailors and Marines training on Helicopter Expedient Refueling Systems aboard forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 04:34 Photo ID: 6504972 VIRIN: 210201-N-QR052-1064 Resolution: 2833x2323 Size: 1.31 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors and Marines participate in training. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.