    POLAND

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to U.S. Army Specialist Brandon Perry for performing above his grade performing as the Motor Sergeant for the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Powidz, Poland, January 27, 2021. Spc. Perry works as the Truck Master, and Headquarters Headquarters Company, Headquarters Squad leader as additional duties during operation Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to U.S. Army Specialist Brandon Perry for performing above his grade performing as the Motor Sergeant for the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Courtney Bonneau who currently works as the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.
    1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

