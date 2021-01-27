U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to U.S. Army Specialist Brandon Perry for performing above his grade performing as the Motor Sergeant for the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Powidz, Poland, January 27, 2021. Spc. Perry works as the Truck Master, and Headquarters Headquarters Company, Headquarters Squad leader as additional duties during operation Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 03:58
|Photo ID:
|6504960
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-HS490-280
|Resolution:
|6243x4162
|Size:
|25.07 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to U.S. Army Specialist Brandon Perry for performing above his grade performing as the Motor Sergeant for the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
