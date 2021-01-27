Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 03:58 Photo ID: 6504960 VIRIN: 210127-A-HS490-280 Resolution: 6243x4162 Size: 25.07 MB Location: PL

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to U.S. Army Specialist Brandon Perry for performing above his grade performing as the Motor Sergeant for the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.