    POLAND

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Courtney Bonneau who currently works as the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), Battalion Intelligence Officer as well as Operations Battle Captain, Powidz, Poland, January 27, 2021. Bonneau completed her Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leadership course three days early so that she could participate in the unit's rotation at the National Training Center, jumping on the CSSB’s Poland deployment the following month. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 03:58
    Photo ID: 6504959
    VIRIN: 210127-A-HS490-049
    Resolution: 3669x5503
    Size: 15.3 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Courtney Bonneau who currently works as the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohann presents his coin to U.S. Army Specialist Brandon Perry for performing above his grade performing as the Motor Sergeant for the 1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    1225th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

