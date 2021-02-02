210202-N-HH215-1035

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2021) – A Japanese CH-47J Chinook helicopter, assigned to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s North Fuji 104 Shooting Squadron, conducts a simulated medical evacuation joint operation exercise onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 Photo ID: 6504938 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP This work, JASDF, CFAY Conduct Simulated Joint Operation Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS