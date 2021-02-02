Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF, CFAY Conduct Simulated Joint Operation Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    JASDF, CFAY Conduct Simulated Joint Operation Exercise

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210202-N-HH215-1021
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2021) – A Japanese CH-47J Chinook helicopter, assigned to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s North Fuji 104 Shooting Squadron, conducts a simulated medical evacuation joint operation exercise onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Photo ID: 6504937
    VIRIN: 210202-N-HH215-1021
