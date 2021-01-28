Makin Island Underway

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) – U.S. Navy Airman Alexander Hernandez, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Shan Calansanan perform maintenance on a self-contained breathing apparatus aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

