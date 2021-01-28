Makin Island Underway

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) – U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Desmond Pavitt performs maintenance on a self-contained breathing apparatus aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

