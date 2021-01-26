Spartans hit their mark during competition

Soldiers from U.S. Army Alaska are recognized for winning the I Corps Best Marksmanship Competition held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan., 26 to 28, 2021. The Alaska Soldiers also took second and third places in individual rankings. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Donoghue)

