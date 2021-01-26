Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartans hit their mark during competition

    Spartans hit their mark during competition

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Alaska are recognized for winning the I Corps Best Marksmanship Competition held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan., 26 to 28, 2021. The Alaska Soldiers also took second and third places in individual rankings. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Donoghue)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 21:41
    Photo ID: 6504759
    VIRIN: 210126-A-DU810-002
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    This work, Spartans hit their mark during competition [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spartans hit their mark during competition
    Spartans hit their mark during competition

    Spartans
    I CORPS
    three gun competition

