Soldiers from U.S. Army Alaska are recognized for winning the I Corps Best Marksmanship Competition held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan., 26 to 28, 2021. The Alaska Soldiers also took second and third places in individual rankings. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Donoghue)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 21:41
|Photo ID:
|6504759
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-DU810-002
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|783.57 KB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Spartans hit their mark during competition [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT