Spartans hit their mark during competition

Sgt. Ethan Hopkins, a section leader with 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, shoots his M4 rifle during I Corps Best Marksmanship Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan., 26, 2021. Paratroopers took first place as a team during the competition, beating 11 other teams. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Donoghue)

