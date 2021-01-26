Spartans hit their mark during competition

Sgt. Ethan Hopkins, a section leader with 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, shoots his M4 rifle during I Corps Best Marksmanship Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan., 26, 2021. Paratroopers took first place as a team during the competition, beating 11 other teams. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Donoghue)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 21:41
|Photo ID:
|6504760
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-DU810-001
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|950.33 KB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
