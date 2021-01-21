Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment conduct raids [Image 4 of 8]

    11th MEU All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment conduct raids

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides security during a simulated raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2021. The raid was part of the 11th MEU’s urban interoperability exercise conducted to enhance their capabilities operating in an urban environment, in preparation to support expeditionary operations while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 20:54
    Photo ID: 6504739
    VIRIN: 210120-M-ET529-1039
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment conduct raids [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    11th MEU
    Raids
    ADR
    M4A1
    Urban Interopability

