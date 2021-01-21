11th MEU All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment conduct raids

A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), searches a simulated enemy casualty during a raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2021. The raid was part of the 11th MEU’s urban interoperability exercise conducted to enhance their capabilities operating in an urban environment, in preparation to support expeditionary operations while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

