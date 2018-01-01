Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Quarter Load Competition

    1st Quarter Load Competition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Keeney, left, 49th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Temple, right, 49th Wing command chief, present the first place trophy to weapons loaders from the 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit during the 1st quarter load competition, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 311th AMU was able to complete the competition with a load time of 16 minutes and 21 seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

    This work, 1st Quarter Load Competition, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

