    1st Quarter Load Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    1st Quarter Load Competition

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Airmen compete in the 1st quarter load competition, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. 12 Airmen from the 9th AMU, 29th AMU, 311th AMU and 314th AMU competed to see who could load munitions onto respective aircraft the most efficiently and with the least amount of errors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

