The 311th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Airmen compete in the 1st quarter load competition, Jan. 15, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. 12 Airmen from the 9th AMU, 29th AMU, 311th AMU and 314th AMU competed to see who could load munitions onto respective aircraft the most efficiently and with the least amount of errors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelley Bailey)

