    MARFORPAC Sergeant Major Receives COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 2 of 3]

    MARFORPAC Sergeant Major Receives COVID-19 Vaccination

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard L. Kreamer, command sergeant major of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, fills out paper work prior to receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Bloch Arena, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2021. Kreamer voluntarily received the vaccination as part of the Department of Defense's phased approach to help maintain the health and readiness of the U.S. military and civilian personnel at home and abroad. The COVID-19 vaccine is given in a two-dose series separated by three to four weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 18:01
    Photo ID: 6504637
    VIRIN: 210201-M-BJ564-1038
    Resolution: 4838x3456
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    TAGS

    leadership
    vaccine
    vaccination
    readiness
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

