MARFORPAC Sergeant Major Receives COVID-19 Vaccination

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard L. Kreamer, command sergeant major of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, fills out paper work prior to receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Bloch Arena, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2021. Kreamer voluntarily received the vaccination as part of the Department of Defense's phased approach to help maintain the health and readiness of the U.S. military and civilian personnel at home and abroad. The COVID-19 vaccine is given in a two-dose series separated by three to four weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis)

