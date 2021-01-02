U.S. Navy medical personnel prepare COVID-19 vaccinations for military personnel at Bloch Field House, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2021. Members voluntarily received the vaccination as part of the Department of Defense's phased approach to help maintain the health and readiness of the U.S. military and civilian personnel at home and abroad. The COVID-19 vaccine is administered in a two-dose series separated by three to four weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sasha Pierre-Louis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 18:01 Photo ID: 6504636 VIRIN: 210201-M-BJ564-1024 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.34 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORPAC Sergeant Major Receives COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Sasha Pierre-Louis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.