GA National Guardsmen Support the 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Angel Machado, a 165th Security Forces security forces non-commissioned officer, with the Georgia National Guard observes the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caila Arahood)

