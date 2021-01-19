Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GA National Guardsmen Support the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 10]

    GA National Guardsmen Support the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Georgia National Guard observe the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 16:17
    Photo ID: 6504399
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-PJ280-1036
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GA National Guardsmen Support the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Presidential Inaguration
    PI59
    Airmen: Inauguration2021

