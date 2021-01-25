4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment soldiers conduct air assault training

U.S. Army soldier Sgt. 1st Class Tomas Qzicklund assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, prepares for the Blackhawk UH-60 to land during air assault training on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 25, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway)

