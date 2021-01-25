U.S. Army soldier Sgt. 1st Class Tomas Qzicklund assigned to 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, prepares for the Blackhawk UH-60 to land during air assault training on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 25, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 14:33
|Photo ID:
|6504108
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-RL655-982
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment soldiers conduct air assault training [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
